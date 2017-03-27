Amplify Snack Brands Inc (BETR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE:BETR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company earned $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Amplify Snack Brands had a return on equity of 113.22% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Amplify Snack Brands updated its FY17 guidance to $0.43-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) traded down 0.12% on Monday, reaching $8.41. 215,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Amplify Snack Brands has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BETR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amplify Snack Brands from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Amplify Snack Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,493,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,254,000 after buying an additional 6,051,270 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 1,792,770 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Amplify Snack Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,340,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 857,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Snack Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,654,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Snack Brands

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks. Its BFY-focused snacking platform consists of two brands: SkinnyPop and Paqui. Its anchor brand, SkinnyPop, is a BFY ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn brand.

