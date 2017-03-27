Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 238,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. FIG Partners lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

