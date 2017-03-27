Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Director Robert Gayton Sells 20,000 Shares

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$14,600.00.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Robert Gayton sold 14,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$9,100.00.

Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) traded down 4.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 476,364 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company’s market cap is $113.54 million. Amerigo Resources LTD has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/amerigo-resources-ltd-arg-director-robert-gayton-sells-20000-shares.html.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Amerigo Resources LTD in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Amerigo Resources LTD Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA (MVC), pursuant to a long-term contractual relationship with the El Teniente Division (DET) of Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources LTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources LTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.