American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Issues Earnings Results

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. American Vanguard Corp. had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) traded up 1.741% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,601 shares. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $472.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.534 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. American Vanguard Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,373.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,609,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,505. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on American Vanguard Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Feltl & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded American Vanguard Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Vanguard Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Vanguard Corp. Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance).

