Advantage Lithium Corp (AAL) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Advantage Lithium Corp (TSE:AAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $48.52 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Advantage Lithium Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.53.
Advantage Lithium Corp (TSE:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company earned $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.
In other Advantage Lithium Corp news, Chairman W Douglas Parker sold 4,129 shares of Advantage Lithium Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.00, for a total transaction of C$202,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,631,370 shares in the company, valued at C$79,937,130. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of Advantage Lithium Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total transaction of C$361,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,586,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,025 and sold 135,290 shares valued at $6,478,013.
