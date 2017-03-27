Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW)

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 557 ($7.00) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.54) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 518.80 ($6.52) to GBX 441.80 ($5.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 531.61 ($6.68).

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 524.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,268 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 488.21. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 353.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 631.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.01 billion.

About Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

