Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.54) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.92) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Amec Foster Wheeler PLC to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.35) to GBX 395 ($4.96) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie raised Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 441.80 ($5.55) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 531.61 ($6.68).

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) traded down 0.47% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 524.00. 2,545,268 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.01 billion. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has a one year low of GBX 353.30 and a one year high of GBX 631.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 473.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 488.21.

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Company Profile

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

