Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 845.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $843.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.56 and a 52-week high of $862.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Vetr cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $885.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $965.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $905.00 to $895.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.95.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

