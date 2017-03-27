Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Cut by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 73.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company earned $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 109.95% and a net margin of 55.31%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post $3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

