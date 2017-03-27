Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Altra Industrial's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery General Industrial industry. The company also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 results. Quarterly earnings as well as revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stellar performance was driven by robust sales volume, greater operational efficacy and favorable pricing conditions. The company holds solid potential for organic and inorganic growth over the long run. In addition, the Stromag acquisition will start yielding earnings benefits in 2017. Moreover, the company has been progressing well on its restructuring and cost-saving strategies. Rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks remain a priority for the company. However, it is exposed to risks arising from stiff competition, high costs, and forex woes.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion Corp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) opened at 37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $46.90.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $46,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

