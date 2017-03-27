Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $1,005.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Instinet dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $925.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura set a $925.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,024.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $965.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.40% during trading on Monday, reaching $838.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,211 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $848.40 and its 200 day moving average is $817.22. The company has a market cap of $579.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 33.9% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 293,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,318,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

