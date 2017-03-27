Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $950.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.57.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.62% during trading on Monday, reaching $819.51. 1,894,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.48 and a 200-day moving average of $795.64. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $663.28 and a 1-year high of $853.50. The company has a market capitalization of $566.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/alphabet-inc-goog-rating-reiterated-by-pivotal-research.html.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.42, for a total value of $1,704,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $849.50, for a total value of $3,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,570 shares of company stock worth $361,372,987. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,128,163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $612,676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,371,000 after buying an additional 491,509 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,094,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,967,000 after buying an additional 366,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.