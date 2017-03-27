Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.2% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 814.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $563.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $827.97 and its 200-day moving average is $795.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $663.28 and a 52 week high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,005.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $935.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $880.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.57.

In other news, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total transaction of $52,882,551.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.80, for a total value of $27,098,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,928,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,570 shares of company stock valued at $361,372,987. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

