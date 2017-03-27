Alon USA Energy, Inc. (ALJ) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alon USA Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of Alon USA Energy from $17.60 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) traded down 0.371% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.075. 99,227 shares of the company traded hands. Alon USA Energy has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $862.37 million.

Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm earned $509 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.02 million. Alon USA Energy had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alon USA Energy will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Alon USA Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alon USA Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alon USA Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 805,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alon USA Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 312,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 66,649 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alon USA Energy during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alon USA Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alon USA Energy

Alon USA Energy, Inc is an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, operating primarily in the South Central, Southwestern and Western regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: refining and marketing, asphalt and retail. Its refineries produce petroleum products, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, petrochemicals, petrochemical feedstocks, asphalt and other petroleum-based products.

