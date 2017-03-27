Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) opened at 19.96 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,277,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

