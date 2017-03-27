Allianz SE (ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €172.86 ($187.90).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Societe Generale set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/allianz-se-alv-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) traded up 0.422% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €169.791. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €165.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.24. The firm has a market cap of €77.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.320. Allianz SE has a one year low of €118.40 and a one year high of €172.09.

About Allianz SE

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.