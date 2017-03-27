Allianz Asset Management AG Reduces Position in International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

Allianz Asset Management AG cut its position in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in International Speedway Corp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp during the third quarter worth $248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Speedway Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) opened at 35.60 on Monday. International Speedway Corp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm earned $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.13 million. International Speedway Corp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 4.88%. International Speedway Corp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that International Speedway Corp will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded International Speedway Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on International Speedway Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

International Speedway Corp Company Profile

