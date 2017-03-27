Allianz Asset Management AG Invests $305,000 in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 8.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) opened at 45.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Lazard had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business earned $685 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management AG Invests $305,000 in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/allianz-asset-management-ag-invests-305000-in-lazard-ltd-laz.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Nomura lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $863,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.