Allianz Asset Management AG Has $280,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,793 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 30.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 181.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $33.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 48,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,368,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,597 shares of company stock worth $8,891,178 in the last 90 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

