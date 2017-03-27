Allianz Asset Management AG Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23,414.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) opened at 9.19 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company earned $38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an externally managed and advised apartment real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and operates a portfolio of garden style and mid-rise apartment communities in the Southeastern United States.

