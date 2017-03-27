Zacks: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Given $32.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allegiance Bancshares an industry rank of 38 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Robert Michael Neyland sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $340,676.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Nichols III sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $128,015.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,023.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,072 shares of company stock valued at $514,120 in the last three months. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 358,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 15,680 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $462.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.

