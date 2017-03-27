Allan E. Rubenstein Sells 2,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) opened at 199.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.56. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $202.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company earned $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cooper Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,694,000 after buying an additional 92,823 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 116,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.5% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

