Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Position Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 119.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business earned $831 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.25 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.74.

In related news, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 1,932 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $243,374.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 3,538 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $445,045.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,097.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,066 in the last three months. 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

