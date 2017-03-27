Aldermore Group PLC’s (ALD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALD. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.58) target price on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Investec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.42 ($3.21).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) traded down 0.81% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220.00. 963,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 758.43 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.73. Aldermore Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 256.30.

