Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aldermore Group PLC (ALD)

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALD. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Investec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldermore Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.42 ($3.21).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 220.00. 963,882 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 758.43 million. Aldermore Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 102.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 256.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.73.

