Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was upgraded by Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

AKRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akorn in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. WallachBeth Capital lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded up 5.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 3,247,728 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. Akorn has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.91 million. Akorn had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Akorn’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akorn will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/akorn-inc-akrx-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 400.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 11.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akorn by 21.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 18.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.