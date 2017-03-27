BNP Paribas Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Airbus Group SE (EAD)

BNP Paribas set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Airbus Group SE (EPA:EAD) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research GmbH set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus Group SE in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.50 ($78.80) price target on shares of Airbus Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus Group SE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.21 ($82.84).

About Airbus Group SE

Airbus Group SE, formerly Airbus Group NV, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

