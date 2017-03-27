Air Methods Corp (AIRM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ:AIRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Air Methods Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Methods Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ:AIRM) traded down 0.23% during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 1,065,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Air Methods Corp has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRM. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Methods Corp by 90.9% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Air Methods Corp by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Methods Corp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Methods Corp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 128,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Methods Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

About Air Methods Corp

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. The Company’s AMS segment provides air medical transportation services to the general population as an independent service and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements.

