AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGT. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 55,380 shares of the company were exchanged. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

