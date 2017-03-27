Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wunderlich cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,907 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

