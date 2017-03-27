Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley Sells 2,036 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $108,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,181.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded up 2.57% during trading on Monday, hitting $56.69. 443,180 shares of the company traded hands. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business earned $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 264.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($7.31) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio-director-lewis-clayton-jr-cantley-sells-2036-shares.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 816,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 344,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 81,337 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 86,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.