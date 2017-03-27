Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley Sells 2,036 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $108,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,181.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded up 2.57% during trading on Monday, hitting $56.69. 443,180 shares of the company traded hands. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business earned $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 264.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($7.31) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 816,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 344,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 81,337 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 86,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.
