Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $161,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 45.85 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($2.65) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Duyk sold 41,591 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,939,388.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,424.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s primary product candidates are Rhopressa and Roclatan.

