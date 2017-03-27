Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) insider Andy Mah sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.23, for a total value of C$54,318.00.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Andy Mah sold 20,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$163,000.00.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) traded up 1.93% during trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,412 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) Insider Andy Mah Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/advantage-oil-gas-ltd-aav-insider-andy-mah-sells-6600-shares-of-stock.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. CSFB increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.61.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. It operates in the Montney resource play located in Western Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.