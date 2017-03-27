Advanced Accelerator Application SA (AAAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Accelerator Application SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered Advanced Accelerator Application SA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Advanced Accelerator Application SA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA (NASDAQ:AAAP) traded up 0.85% during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares. Advanced Accelerator Application SA has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Accelerator Application SA by 259.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Accelerator Application SA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Accelerator Application SA during the third quarter valued at $27,095,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Advanced Accelerator Application SA during the third quarter valued at $39,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Accelerator Application SA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Accelerator Application SA

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

