Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) EVP Ann Lewnes Sells 2,233 Shares

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $279,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.34. 1,453,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.35 and a 52-week high of $130.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 465.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wunderlich raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

