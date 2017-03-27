Admiral Group plc (ADM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Friday.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Admiral Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Admiral Group plc to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,725 ($21.68) to GBX 1,670 ($20.99) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,745.33 ($21.93).

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1979.00. 559,618 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,880.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.86. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,680.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,288.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.29 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

In other Admiral Group plc news, insider Annette Court purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($22.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,216 ($49,284.91).

About Admiral Group plc

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

