ACNB Co. (ACNB) Director David L. Sites Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,746.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) traded down 0.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.26. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s banking operations are conducted through its operating subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank), and offers a range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients through its subsidiary, Russell Insurance Group, Inc (RIG).

