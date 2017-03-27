Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) traded up 1.86% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 275,099 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The stock’s market cap is $523.64 million. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The business earned $15 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Marcus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary business is to discover, develop and commercialize small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the complement system.

