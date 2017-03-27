Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) traded up 1.22% on Monday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,693 shares. Aceto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $450.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Aceto had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Aceto’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aceto will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aceto news, insider Frank Debenedittis sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $53,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aceto Co. (ACET) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/aceto-co-acet-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-8th-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. First Analysis cut shares of Aceto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aceto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aceto from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.