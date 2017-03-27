Roth Capital Analysts Give AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) a $15.00 Price Target

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been given a $15.00 price objective by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 391.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 100,334 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company’s market capitalization is $138.27 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.39% and a negative net margin of 347.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,063,000. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 103,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.