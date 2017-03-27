Access National Co. (ANCX) Now Covered by Merion Capital Group

Stock analysts at Merion Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Merion Capital Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Access National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,682 shares. Access National has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $304.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/access-national-co-ancx-now-covered-by-merion-capital-group.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Access National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Access National by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Access National by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Access National by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Access National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides credit, deposit, mortgage services and wealth management services to middle market commercial businesses and associated professionals, primarily in the Washington, District of Columbia Metropolitan Area.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.