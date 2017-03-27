Access National Co. (ANCX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Access National Corporation serves as the holding company for Access National Bank and its subsidiaries, Access National Mortgage Corporation and Access National Leasing Corporation. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Merion Capital Group began coverage on Access National in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Access National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) traded up 1.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,374 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. Access National has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Access National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Access National by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Access National by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Access National by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Access National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides credit, deposit, mortgage services and wealth management services to middle market commercial businesses and associated professionals, primarily in the Washington, District of Columbia Metropolitan Area.

