Accenture Plc (ACN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen and Company

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $124.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Accenture Plc to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture Plc to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.99.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 118.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Accenture Plc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Accenture Plc’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/accenture-plc-acn-earns-outperform-rating-from-cowen-and-company.html.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 11,613.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 124,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 123,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.