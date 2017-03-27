Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Lifted by Leerink Swann

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lifted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Leerink Swann currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 229.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc raised Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded up 2.35% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 214,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $170,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,540.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 762,262 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $24,971,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $15,822,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $9,453,000. Finally, Novo A S boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo A S now owns 1,240,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 336,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company’s research platform leverages the biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and repair its own cells and tissues.

