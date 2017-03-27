Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare is well positioned for long term growth on the back of its inorganic strategies. The latest Priory acquisition has substantially enhanced its asset base as the largest independent provider of mental health services in the U.K. Its mixed product portfolio has helped in diversifying the business risk. Immense opportunities in the booming U.S behavioral healthcare market brings in optimism for this company. However, over last one year, the shares of Acadia Healthcare have lost almost 26% compared to 1.2% gain registered by the Zacks categorized Hospitals industry. Steeply rising level of debt is one of the major areas of concern for the company. The forex volatility risk along with substantial integration risks associated with the acquisitions also remains major headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded up 5.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 1,395,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 0.91. Acadia Healthcare Company has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $65.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.41 million. Acadia Healthcare Company had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Acadia Healthcare Company news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $39,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,857,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,803,000 after buying an additional 1,581,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 11.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,958,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,976,000 after buying an additional 1,103,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 20.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,706,000 after buying an additional 1,008,466 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,124,000.

About Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.