Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Receives $17.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEO. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,770 shares. The stock’s market cap is $191.80 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Receives $17.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/abeona-therapeutics-inc-abeo-receives-17-20-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.