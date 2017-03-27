Abcam Plc (ABC) Insider Alan Thomas Hirzel Acquires 6,000 Shares

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £48,540 ($59,948.13).

Alan Thomas Hirzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Alan Thomas Hirzel purchased 6,000 shares of Abcam Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £50,340 ($62,171.17).

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) opened at 819.03687 on Monday. Abcam Plc has a one year low of GBX 580.50 and a one year high of GBX 948.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.66 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 832.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.83 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.40) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 678 ($8.37) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.74) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 726 ($8.97).

Abcam Plc Company Profile

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company’s purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

