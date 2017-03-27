Abcam Plc (ABC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.83

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) traded up 2.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 837.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,879 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.69 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 864.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 834.04. Abcam Plc has a one year low of GBX 580.50 and a one year high of GBX 948.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 678 ($8.52) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.43) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Abcam Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 912 ($11.46) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.55) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abcam Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.20 ($9.59).

In other Abcam Plc news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,540 ($61,002.89).

About Abcam Plc

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company’s purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

