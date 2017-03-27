Abby F. Kohnstamm Sells 7,500 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $711,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 95.38 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIF. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

