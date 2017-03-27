AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Cut by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 70,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $19,889,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 752,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,466,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,701,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,520,000 after buying an additional 182,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.62 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,632.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

